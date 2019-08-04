Cardinals activate Carpenter after IL stint for foot

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter has been activated from the injured list after missing nearly three weeks with a foot injury.

The Cardinals announced Carpenter's activation amid a series of roster moves before Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

St. Louis also recalled right-hander Ryan Helsley from Triple-A Memphis, optioned infielder Rangel Ravelo to Memphis and designated right-hander Mike Mayers for assignment.

Carpenter has been on the 10-day IL since July 16 after fouling a ball off his right foot. The three-time All-Star is batting just .215 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs this season.