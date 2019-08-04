        <
          New Twins reliever Dyson (biceps) put on IL

          12:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Minnesota Twins have placed newly acquired reliever Sam Dyson on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis.

          Dyson, who was traded to Minnesota by the San Francisco Giants on July 31, has struggled in two appearances with his new team, allowing six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.

          The Twins have not announced how long they expect Dyson, 31, to be sidelined. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA and two saves in 51 appearances this season with the Twins and Giants.

          Minnesota recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester to replace Dyson on the 25-man roster.

