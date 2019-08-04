Rangers fan struck by line drive taken to hospital

A female fan seated in the 25th row down the right-field line in Globe Life Park was struck in the head by a Willie Calhoun liner in the first inning of the Rangers win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Calhoun waited for a few minutes and watched as the fan was tended to at her seat before returning to the batter's box.

The fan eventually walked out of the seating area accompanied by stadium personnel and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

