Hamstring strain lands Cano back on injured list

Robinson Cano limps off the field after straining his hamstring while rounding first base in the top of the fourth inning vs. the Pirates. (0:30)

The New York Mets placed Robinson Cano on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, marking the veteran second baseman's third IL stint in less than three months.

The Mets announced the move Monday, one day after Cano limped off the field during New York's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Infielder Luis Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

Cano, 36, is batting .252 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 86 games this season, his first with the Mets. The eight-time All-Star had been scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Cano also spent time on the IL in late May and early June because of a quadriceps injury, playing in only one game between May 22 and June 16.