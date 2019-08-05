Reds claim Gausman off waivers from Braves

Right-hander Kevin Gausman is headed to the Cincinnati Reds after being claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has one more season remaining until he hits free agency following 2020 though could be a non-tender candidate this winter.

Gausman pitched for the Braves Friday and struggled in his second straight start, giving up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Gausman, whose ERA rose 22 points to 6.19, has allowed 11 runs and 17 hits in his last two outings, a span of 10 2/3 innings.

"I'm not having the year that anybody thought I would and I'm not in the situation I want to be right now, but I'm going to get the ball again in five days so I'll stay focused,'' Gausman said Friday. "Two starts ago I was pretty good. Can't hold my head too much.''

Between the Orioles and Braves last season, Gausman was 10-11 with a 3.92 ERA.