        <
        >

          Reds claim Gausman off waivers from Braves

          1:44 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Right-hander Kevin Gausman is headed to the Cincinnati Reds after being claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

          The 28-year-old has one more season remaining until he hits free agency following 2020 though could be a non-tender candidate this winter.

          Gausman pitched for the Braves Friday and struggled in his second straight start, giving up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Gausman, whose ERA rose 22 points to 6.19, has allowed 11 runs and 17 hits in his last two outings, a span of 10 2/3 innings.

          "I'm not having the year that anybody thought I would and I'm not in the situation I want to be right now, but I'm going to get the ball again in five days so I'll stay focused,'' Gausman said Friday. "Two starts ago I was pretty good. Can't hold my head too much.''

          Between the Orioles and Braves last season, Gausman was 10-11 with a 3.92 ERA.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices