Cubs' Contreras out four weeks; Kimbrel on IL

Willson Contreras leaves the game in the seventh inning after pulling up and grabbing his right leg while running to first. (0:26)

Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras will miss four weeks with a strained right hamstring, the team announced Monday.

Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, less than 24 hours after suffering the injury while running out a fly ball in Saturday's game against Milwaukee. He had an MRI, which helped put a time frame on how long Contreras will be out.

The Cubs also placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the IL with right knee inflammation. Kimbrel felt an issue with the knee during his last outing, a scoreless ninth inning to close out Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

Since making his Cubs debut on June 27, Kimbrel has nine of the team's 10 saves -- despite sporting a career-worst 5.68 ERA.

The Cubs had a 1½-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central going into Monday's games.

Contreras, 27, was batting .275 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs. Victor Caratini figures to see the bulk of the playing time at catcher with Contreras sidelined.

This is the second trip to the IL in less than a month for Contreras, who was sidelined with a foot injury in mid-July -- an injury that prompted the Cubs to acquire catcher Martin Maldonado in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

The Cubs then traded Maldonado to the Houston Astros last week, once again leaving them with depth problems at catcher. Taylor Davis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding roster move Sunday.

The Cubs also are expected to call up right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood, with a corresponding roster move to be announced later.