          Yankees' Torres (core issue) back in lineup as DH

          4:37 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Gleyber Torres is in the New York Yankees' lineup Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, a day after leaving Sunday night's game with a "core issue."

          Torres was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he underwent tests and was later released.

          Torres is batting cleanup against the Orioles and serving as the designated hitter.

          Gio Urshela, who also left Sunday night's 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox with an injury, is not in Monday's lineup.

          X-rays taken on both of Urshela's legs Sunday were negative after he fouled two balls off his legs during an at-bat against Red Sox reliever Ryan Weber.

          Heading into Monday's game, Torres was hitting .286 with 23 home runs and 62 RBIs.

