Dad mid-interview as son homers in MLB debut

Marlins rookie Isan Diaz hits a solo homer in his MLB debut while his parents are being interviewed. (0:43)

Miami Marlins prospect Isan Diaz picked a perfect time to get his first big league hit in his MLB debut Monday afternoon against the New York Mets.

Moments after his parents were asked if this was an emotional day for them on the Marlins broadcast, Diaz rocketed a 422-foot bomb off a Jacob deGrom fastball at Citi Field -- prompting Diaz's father, Raul, to loudly cheer his son as he trotted around the bases for the first time in the majors.

"Did we just homer off deGrom?" Raul Diaz asked in disbelief at the conclusion of the interview. "... He's a Cy Young [winner]! We just homered against deGrom!"

The 23-year-old second baseman was among four prospects acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in January 2018 for Christian Yelich.

Diaz finished the day 1-for-4, his lone hit a memorable solo home run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.