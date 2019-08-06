Jays finalize plans for extended safety netting

The Toronto Blue Jays are the latest team to reveal plans to extend the netting at their stadium, announcing Tuesday that the work will be completed for the start of the 2020 season.

How far the netting will extend down the baselines at the Rogers Centre has not yet been determined.

"Fan safety is paramount to the Blue Jays and we believe that fans should feel protected and secure during our games," Blue Jays executive vice president of business operations Andrew Miller said in a statement. "... As fans and followers of the game, it is vitally important for us to preserve and enhance the live baseball experience, while also ensuring everyone who visits our ballparks can do so safely."

The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals were the first major league teams to extend netting after some high-profile injuries this year -- including a fan being struck by a ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park on Sunday -- have increased the focus on fan safety at ballparks.

In June, commissioner Rob Manfred said he did not expect teams to make changes to the netting around ballparks during the season but added that he expected conversations to continue about whether netting should be extended.