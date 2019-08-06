Giants DFA 2B Panik in wake of Gennett trade

The San Francisco Giants designated second baseman Joe Panik for assignment on Tuesday, less than a week after acquiring Scooter Gennett from the Cincinnati Reds prior to the trade deadline.

Panik hit .235 with three homers and 27 RBIs in 103 games this season. In 643 career games with San Francisco, he hit .271 with 36 homers and 221 RBIs.

With the team turning second base over to Gennett, Panik became the odd man out on the roster.

A rookie in 2014, Panik played a large role that postseason as the Giants beat the Kansas City Royals for their third World Series championship in five seasons. In Game 7, Panik started a key double play when he dove to snare an Eric Hosmer grounder, then flipped the ball with his glove to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who threw to first.

Panik also had a clutch two-run homer off Adam Wainwright as the Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to reach the World Series.