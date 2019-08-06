Dodgers' outfield thins as Verdugo heads to IL

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed rookie outfielder Alex Verdugo on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain and sent rookie starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, one day after Gonsolin helped shut out the St. Louis Cardinals.

Left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson and corner infielder Edwin Rios were called up to take their places on the active roster.

Verdugo, batting .294/.342/.475, was scratched from Monday's lineup with what was announced as back tightness, an ailment that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not initially anticipate requiring an IL stint. The Dodgers are suddenly thin in their outfield, with Cody Bellinger now being required to play more first base and A.J. Pollock recently nursing a sore groin.

Tuesday's outfield included Joc Pederson in right field, Matt Beaty in left and Kristopher Negron in center.

Gonsolin, 25, was sent to the minors as part of a roster crunch. Fellow starting pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ross Stripling, each nursing minor neck injuries, are expected back shortly, a development that could also send Dustin May back to Triple-A.

Gonsolin could soon start preparing to help the Dodgers out of the bullpen in the postseason.