Dodgers to 'take our time' with Verdugo injury

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed rookie outfielder Alex Verdugo on the injured list with an oblique strain and sent rookie starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, one day after Gonsolin helped shut out the St. Louis Cardinals.

Left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson and corner infielder Edwin Rios were called up to take their place on the active roster.

Verdugo, batting .294/.342/.475, was scratched from Monday's lineup with what was announced as back tightness. The 23-year-old will be inactive for at least the next 48 hours and could see his IL stint extend beyond the required 10 days.

"We're going to take our time," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We have to make sure we get this behind us."

The Dodgers are currently thin throughout their position-player roster, with infielders Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor and Jedd Gyorko joining Verdugo on the shelf. The absence of those three infielders has prompted Max Muncy to spend more time at second base, forcing Cody Bellinger to move to first base more regularly and further sapping the Dodgers' outfield depth.

Tuesday's outfield construction included Joc Pederson in right field, Matt Beaty in left and Kristopher Negron in center. Everyday center fielder A.J. Pollock, who has been nursing a sore groin, could return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, Roberts said.

Gonsolin will start Monday's game for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, but Roberts said he is expected back in the major leagues "at some point soon," perhaps in a bullpen role.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, who had a brief bout with neck stiffness, will come off the IL to start Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ross Stripling was also expected back shortly, but had a recurrence of the neck issue that landed him on the IL in the first place.

"It's an epidemic right now with the neck," said Roberts, who will keep top prospect Dustin May in the rotation while Stripling is out.