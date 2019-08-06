Cubs send Kintzler (pec) to IL, get back Strop

The Chicago Cubs have placed relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day injured list with right pectoral inflammation, the team announced Tuesday.

Chicago activated pitcher Pedro Strop off the IL to replace Kintzler, and he is available for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Kintzler, a 2017 All-Star, was under evaluation after walking off the mound holding his upper right pectoral area after the eighth inning of Monday's win over the A's.

Kintzler's 2.33 ERA is best on the team among all pitchers with at least 15 appearances this season. He has 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched, and his 15 holds also lead the team.

Strop's nine saves are tied with Craig Kimbrel for the team lead. He has a 5.20 ERA and 2-4 record in 32 relief appearances.