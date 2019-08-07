Greinke wins Astros debut despite allowing 5 runs

Zack Greinke earned his first win with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, despite an uneven outing that saw him allow five runs in six innings to the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 35-year-old right-hander joined All-Stars Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole to round out what many are calling the best starting rotation in baseball.

Change Of Plans In his Houston debut on Tuesday night, Zack Greinke relied heavily on his changeup and was effective against the Rockies. Here's a look at Greinke's use of the change this season: ARI HOU Usg Rate 21% 31% Opp BA .217 .111 Exit Velo 88.2 78.7 -- ESPN Stats & Information

After a solid first three innings, Greinke gave up two earned runs in the fourth and then a tying, three-run homer to Raimel Tapia in the top of the sixth. However the Astros quickly took back the lead in the next half inning, scoring two runs off a Carlos Correa solo home run and a George Springer RBI single.

Greinke finished the night having allowed seven hits and five runs with two walks and two strikeouts. Righty Chris Devenski took over for the former Cy Young winner to start the seventh. The Astros went on to win 11-6.

With Tuesday night's win, Greinke improved to 11-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 24 starts this year.