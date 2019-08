New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres left Tuesday night's game in Baltimore with what the team is calling "core pain."

Torres left Sunday's game because of a "core issue" and he underwent tests that night.

Torres was in the lineup against the Orioles on Monday night, serving as the designated hitter.

The 22-year-old was 0-for-2 before leaving Tuesday's game, with Breyvic Valera taking his place. He went 0-for-5 in Monday's game.