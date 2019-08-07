Yanks' Torres avoids IL stint after MRI negative

The Yankees hit six home runs, including three in the third inning, in a 9-4 win vs. the Orioles. (1:36)

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has avoided an injured list stint after an MRI and additional tests taken Wednesday all came back negative.

Manager Aaron Boone said Torres, who was heading back to Baltimore after undergoing testing in New York, is considered day to day and will travel with the team to Toronto.

Torres left Tuesday night's 9-4 win against the Orioles in Baltimore with what the team referred to as "core pain."