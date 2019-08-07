Yanks' Torres avoids IL stint after MRI negative

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has avoided an injured list stint after an MRI and additional tests taken Wednesday all came back negative.
Manager Aaron Boone said Torres, who was heading back to Baltimore after undergoing testing in New York, is considered day to day and will travel with the team to Toronto.
Torres left Tuesday night's 9-4 win against the Orioles in Baltimore with what the team referred to as "core pain."
Torres also left Sunday's game because of a core issue.
After exiting Sunday, Torres was in the lineup the next night against the Orioles, serving as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-5.
The 22-year-old was 0-for-2 before leaving Tuesday's game, with Breyvic Valera taking his place.
In total, 25 Yankees have spent time on the IL this season. Torres is the lone member of New York's Opening Day starting lineup to have avoided the IL this year.