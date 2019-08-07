Yanks' Torres exits again, returns to NY for tests

The Yankees hit six home runs, including three in the third inning, in a 9-4 win vs. the Orioles. (1:36)

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres left Tuesday night's 9-4 win against the Orioles in Baltimore with what the team is calling "core pain."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Torres was headed back to New York for more tests, and he expected to have an update on his young star Wednesday. Torres also left Sunday's game because of a core issue.

"Similar sensation that he was having when he came out the other night," Boone said. "So we'll just continue to explore and try and try to get to the bottom of it as best we can, and hopefully have more information for you guys tomorrow."

Boone said a stint on the injured list for Torres is possible, but he also said he wouldn't be surprised if it's a day-to-day situation.

After exiting Sunday, Torres was in the lineup the next night against the Orioles, serving as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-5.

Boone was asked if he thought the pain is completely behind Torres.

"Well, when I DHed him [on Monday], we thought he was through it and good to go," the manager said. "The DH wasn't about easing him back, it was more picking that day and kind of our alignment and everything. And even when I saw him this morning, he felt good and really wanted to play the field. So we'll just continue to see what it is the best we can."

The 22-year-old was 0-for-2 before leaving Tuesday's game, with Breyvic Valera taking his place.

In total, 25 Yankees have spent time on the IL this season. Torres is the lone member of New York's Opening Day starting lineup to have avoided the IL this year.