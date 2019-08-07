Rangers offer tickets to family citing harassment

The Texas Rangers have offered tickets to a family that says it was subject to harassment at a game Saturday.

Jessica Romero posted to Facebook that a man made racist comments about Hispanics and intentionally made derogatory gestures behind her family photos taken in the upper-deck bleachers. She included one of the photos in her post.

The Rangers are offering the Romeros tickets to any home game in 2019, saying they will "make their next trip to Globe Life Park a memorable and enjoyable experience."

The team also released a statement earlier this week condemning the fan's conduct.

"The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday's game," the team said. "There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur."

Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields was among the players to express concern over what happened.

"That's definitely not OK, especially when this is supposed to be the greatest country in the world," DeShields told reporters Tuesday. "I feel like everyone should be treated equally, especially at a sporting event when people want to come to enjoy a baseball game or a football game or whatever it is."

Romero told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she has appreciated the support from others since making the post.

"I've gotten messages from Washington, D.C., Ohio, Louisiana, California, all over. I've tried to respond, but there are so many," she told the newspaper. "It's kind of amazing to me how kind people are and the words they're sending."

Along with the Rangers' offer, a season-ticket holder is offering four front-row seats to the family for a game in September.