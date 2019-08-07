        <
        >

          Strained hamstring lands Marlins' Rojas on IL

          11:46 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas has been placed on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a strained right hamstring on Tuesday.

          Rojas had to be helped off the field during Miami's 5-0 loss to the New York Mets after he stumbled over first base while grounding into a double play in the third inning.

          "It wasn't pretty,'' manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday of the injury. "And when we first got out there, I think he felt like his knee just kind of blew up.''

          Rojas is hitting .289 this season for the Marlins, with four home runs and 33 RBIs.

          In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A New Orleans. Marrero will make his Marlins debut after four seasons with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.

          Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices