Strained hamstring lands Marlins' Rojas on IL

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas has been placed on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a strained right hamstring on Tuesday.

Rojas had to be helped off the field during Miami's 5-0 loss to the New York Mets after he stumbled over first base while grounding into a double play in the third inning.

"It wasn't pretty,'' manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday of the injury. "And when we first got out there, I think he felt like his knee just kind of blew up.''

Rojas is hitting .289 this season for the Marlins, with four home runs and 33 RBIs.

In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A New Orleans. Marrero will make his Marlins debut after four seasons with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.

