Twins turn 2nd triple play in less than 3 weeks

The Minnesota Twins turned a triple play for the second time in less than three weeks when they achieved the rare feat Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the third inning, Atlanta's Tyler Flowers hit a grounder to Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano, who stepped on third for the first out before quickly firing to second baseman Jonathan Schoop for the second out.

Schoop's return throw to first baseman C.J. Cron easily beat Flowers for the third out, completing the triple play.

Sano and Schoop were both involved in Minnesota's triple play on July 22 against the New York Yankees, and Martin Perez was on the mound for both.

Before that, the Twins had not turned a triple play since June 1, 2017.

On July 17, 1990, they performed an even more rare feat -- two triple plays in the same game, against the Boston Red Sox.