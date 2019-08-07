Source: Cubs to sign veteran catcher Lucroy

Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy is signing with the Chicago Cubs, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday.

Lucroy, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, was hitting .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games this season.

MLB Network was the first to report the deal with the Cubs.

He was reinstated from the injured list last week after suffering a concussion and a broken nose during a home plate collision with Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick that caused him to miss 18 games.

The two-time All-Star selection joined the Angels in December after spending the 2018 season with the Oakland Athletics.