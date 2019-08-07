Veteran Lucroy quickly finds work with Cubs

Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy has signed with the Chicago Cubs, manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday.

Lucroy, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, will join the Cubs on Thursday in Cincinnati. He is hitting .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games this season.

He was reinstated from the injured list last week after suffering a concussion and a broken nose during a home plate collision with Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick that caused Lucroy to miss 18 games.

The two-time All-Star selection joined the Angels in December after spending the 2018 season with the Oakland Athletics.

To make room on the roster, the Cubs will option Taylor Davis to Triple-A Iowa.