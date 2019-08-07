        <
          Braves put Riley on IL with right knee injury

          5:46 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Austin Riley on the injured list Thursday with a right knee sprain.

          Riley was injured while working out in the weight room before Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Minnesota Twins, manager Brian Snitker said.

          Riley did not initially think it was serious, but the knee stiffened overnight and he returned to Atlanta for further medical examination.

          As a rookie, he is hitting .242 with 17 homers and 45 RBIs in 66 games this season.

          The move to the injured list is retroactive to Monday.

          To take Riley's spot on the roster, right-handed pitcher Jeremy Walker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

