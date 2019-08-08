Yanks mash 5 more HRs vs. O's, break MLB mark

Gio Urshela connects on a two-run homer in the fifth and follows it up with another in the sixth. (0:36)

BALTIMORE -- The Bronx Bombers are doing their best bombing in Baltimore.

In the same city where Francis Scott Key famously penned "The Star-Spangled Banner," the New York Yankees went deep five times against the Orioles in Wednesday night's 14-2 win at Camden Yards, giving them 52 homers against Baltimore to break the record for most by a team against a single opponent in one season.

The record-breaking 49th homer came in the top of the fifth inning, when Gio Urshela sent a 97 mph sinker from reliever Miguel Castro over the left-center-field fence for a two-run shot.

Urshela also homered in the sixth, while catcher Kyle Higashioka went deep in the fourth and ninth innings and left fielder Cameron Maybin launched a 436-foot solo blast in the ninth.

Higashioka's fourth-inning homer off starter John Means tied the previous MLB record held by the 1956 Yankees, who hit 48 homers against the Kansas City Athletics. The Yankees have 11 players with multihomer games against Baltimore this season, breaking the record of 10 set by San Francisco against the Dodgers in 1958.

The Yankees still have four games remaining against the Orioles this season, all next week in New York.

On Monday, the Yankees established a record by hitting their 32nd home run at Camden this season. That was the highest total by a visiting team at any stadium in one season, breaking the old record of 29, held by the 1957 Braves (at Cincinnati's former Crosley Field).

They've only added to it since.

Leading the barrage for New York is infielder Gleyber Torres, who has launched 10 of his 23 homers this season against the Birds. Nine of catcher Gary Sanchez's 24 home runs have been at Baltimore's expense, while more than half of outfielder Clint Frazier's 11 dingers (six) have come versus the O's.

Homer-Happy In Baltimore The Yankees homered five times Wednesday to up their season total against the Orioles to 52, the most against an opponent in a single MLB season. Here's a look at where they rank historically: Year Team HRs Opponent 2019 Yankees 52 Orioles 1956 Yankees 48 KC Athletics 2017 Yankees 46 Orioles 1956 Reds 44 Brooklyn -- ESPN Stats & Information

Going yard against Baltimore is nothing new.

Orioles hurlers have surrendered 234 home runs, most in the majors and 34 more than the next-closest club (Seattle). They are on pace to finish the season with 332 homers allowed, which would shatter the record of 258, currently held by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees now have hit 203 home runs this season, second in baseball behind the Minnesota Twins (224).

Overall, MLB home run numbers have spiked this season. Through Tuesday's games, 3.6% of all plate appearances had resulted in a round-tripper, up from 3.0% a year ago. In 2017, MLB hitters collectively posted a 3.3% home run rate that was the highest in league history.