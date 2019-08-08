O's Davis involved in dust-up with manager Hyde

Chris Davis has to be held back in the dugout after trying to confront manager Brandon Hyde. (0:21)

BALTIMORE -- Orioles slugger Chris Davis had to be restrained during a dugout dust-up with manager Brandon Hyde during Wednesday night's 14-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Davis was lifted for pinch hitter Jace Peterson. Shortly afterward, the MASN broadcast showed a clip of Davis getting into a heated exchange with Hyde.

According to the broadcast, the interaction between the slugger and the rookie manager took place between the top and bottom halves of the inning, before Davis was removed.

Although the nature of the brouhaha is unclear, it appeared as though Hyde, whose team was losing 6-1 at the time, said something to Davis before heading down into the tunnel toward the home clubhouse.

The 33-year-old first baseman quickly became agitated and moved toward his skipper, but was restrained by veteran outfielder Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.

Davis, who signed a seven-year, $161 million free-agent contract with the Orioles in January 2016, has struggled mightily at the plate. Entering play Wednesday, the former home run champ was hitting .183 and had struck out 110 times in 246 at-bats.

Earlier this year, he set a major league record by going hitless in 54 consecutive at-bats, a streak that dated to September of last season.

As his struggles have continued, the lefty swinger has been used more and more sparingly against southpaw starters. He was in the lineup against Yankees left-hander James Paxton on Wednesday, just his 12th start against a lefty this season. In his only plate appearance before getting pulled, he struck out swinging.

Peterson, who replaced Davis, is also a left-handed hitter.

Hyde is in his first season as a big league manager. The 45-year-old former Cubs bench coach had guided the Orioles to a 38-76 record, the second-worst mark in the majors behind the Detroit Tigers (33-78).