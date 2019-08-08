Yankees, White Sox to play at Field of Dreams

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a game at the famed Field of Dreams in Iowa on Aug. 13, 2020, the teams announced Thursday.

A temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark will be built at the site where the 1989 movie was filmed.

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."

Construction on the ballpark will begin Tuesday, one year before the game will be played. Dimensions of the ballpark were not announced, though MLB did post a video of a rendering of the setup, which will include a pathway through the cornfield for fans and aspects of the White Sox's former Comiskey Park.

The game, which will be played on a Thursday and air on Fox, will be considered a White Sox home date. Friday will be an off-day before the teams resume their three-game series in Chicago.

The Academy Award-nominated "Field of Dreams" features Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella interacting with a number of players from the 1919 White Sox who were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

"Field of Dreams is an iconic, generational baseball story built upon a deep love of the game that transcends even the most impossible of circumstances," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "The filmmakers tell a beautiful story that resonates to this day. It is an incredible honor for the White Sox franchise to be the home team against the Yankees in a special setting that will capture everyone's imagination just like the movie does. It seems very fitting that 30 years after the film's debut, MLB will build a ballfield in an Iowa cornfield where we will come to play a game so that baseball fans can create their own memories to be cherished for decades."

Said Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner in a statement: "The Yankees organization is proud to participate in such a unique celebration of baseball. Field of Dreams captures the pure essence of baseball, and it continues to bring generations of fans -- and families -- together to embrace its timeless roots."