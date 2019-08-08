        <
        >

          2019 MLB playoff schedule and how to watch every postseason game

          AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
          2:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          From the wild-card games to the World Series, check out the game and series schedules for the upcoming 2019 MLB postseason this October.

          The regular season is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Sept. 29 and any regular-season tiebreaker games would be televised on ESPN and the ESPN App on Monday, Sept. 30.

          ESPN Radio will have live coverage of every postseason game.

          Wild Card

          Tuesday, Oct. 1: National League wild-card game, TBS

          Wednesday, Oct. 2: American League wild-card game, ESPN

          Division Series

          'A' series Involves club with best record; 'B' series does not involve club with best record

          Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'A' Game 1, TBS

          Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'B' Game 1, TBS

          Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'A' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

          Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'B' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

          Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'A' Game 2, TBS

          Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'B' Game 2, TBS

          Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'A' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

          Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'B' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

          Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'A' Game 3, TBS

          Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'B' Game 3, TBS

          Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'A' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

          Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'B' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

          Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

          Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

          Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

          Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

          Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

          Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

          Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

          Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

          League Championship Series

          Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS

          Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

          Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS

          Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

          Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS

          Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, FOX or FS1

          Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS

          Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

          Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

          Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

          Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

          Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

          Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

          Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

          World Series

          Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record

          Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, FOX

          Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, FOX

          Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day

          Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, FOX

          Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, FOX

          Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), FOX

          Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)

          Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), FOX

          Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), FOX

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices