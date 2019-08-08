2019 MLB playoff schedule and how to watch every postseason game

From the wild-card games to the World Series, check out the game and series schedules for the upcoming 2019 MLB postseason this October.

The regular season is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Sept. 29 and any regular-season tiebreaker games would be televised on ESPN and the ESPN App on Monday, Sept. 30.

ESPN Radio will have live coverage of every postseason game.

Wild Card

Tuesday, Oct. 1: National League wild-card game, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 2: American League wild-card game, ESPN

Division Series

'A' series Involves club with best record; 'B' series does not involve club with best record

Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'A' Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'B' Game 1, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'A' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'B' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'A' Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'B' Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'A' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'B' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'A' Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'B' Game 3, TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'A' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'B' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

League Championship Series

Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

World Series

Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record

Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, FOX

Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day

Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, FOX

Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), FOX

Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), FOX