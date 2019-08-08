2019 MLB playoff schedule and how to watch every postseason game

From the wild-card games to the World Series, check out the game and series schedules for the upcoming 2019 MLB postseason this October.
The regular season is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Sept. 29 and any regular-season tiebreaker games would be televised on ESPN and the ESPN App on Monday, Sept. 30.
ESPN Radio will have live coverage of every postseason game.
Wild Card
Tuesday, Oct. 1: National League wild-card game, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 2: American League wild-card game, ESPN
Division Series
'A' series Involves club with best record; 'B' series does not involve club with best record
Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'A' Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'B' Game 1, TBS
Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'A' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'B' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'A' Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'B' Game 2, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'A' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN
Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'B' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'A' Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'B' Game 3, TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'A' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'B' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1
Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1
League Championship Series
Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, FOX or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, FOX or FS1
Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, FOX or FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX or FS1
Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS
Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS
Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX or FS1
World Series
Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record
Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, FOX
Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day
Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, FOX
Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), FOX
Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), FOX