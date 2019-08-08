Kluber tosses 41 pitches in rehab start, 'felt good'

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber, making his first rehab start in his comeback from a broken right forearm, pitched three innings on Thursday, allowing two runs.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw 41 pitches for the Indians' Triple-A club in Columbus. He struck out two, walked one and allowed two home runs against the Pawtucket Red Sox. He retired the last five batters he faced.

"I felt good," Kluber told reporters. "I haven't run into anything out of the ordinary yet. That's encouraging."

The right-hander was 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts when he suffered the injury on May 1 after he was struck by a line drive hit by the Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson.

Kluber's next rehab start is expected to be on Tuesday.

"Each start you've got to take it by itself and try to separate them from each other so that you can honestly evaluate it and see how I feel, how I felt I executed pitches, that kind of thing," Kluber told reporters. "Then you discuss it with people back in Cleveland and move on to the next step, whatever it is."