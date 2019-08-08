        <
          Red Sox's Price goes on IL with left wrist cyst

          3:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Boston Red Sox put left-hander David Price on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left wrist cyst.

          An MRI revealed that Price had a triangular fibrocartilage complex cyst, which was treated with a cortisone shot.

          Price, 33, is 7-5 with a 4.36 ERA this season. He was pounded in his last outing, which was against the New York Yankees on Sunday, going only 2⅔ innings and taking the loss.

          The move to the IL was retroactive to Monday.

          Right-hander Hector Velázquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price's spot on the roster.

