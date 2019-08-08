Mets sign ex-Cubs reliever Brach to bolster pen

The New York Mets on Thursday signed reliever Brad Brach to bolster their bullpen after the team has vaulted into the third spot of the wild-card race with a strong second half.

Brach had been released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this week.

The team optioned reliever Donnie Hart to Triple-A Syracuse and transferred outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.

Brach, 33, was 4-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 42 relief appearances this year for the Cubs, who had signed the right-hander to a one-year contract in the offseason.

Brach, who was an All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, has a career ERA of 3.32 in nine major league seasons. He is 35-26 with a 3.32 ERA.

The Mets (59-56) sat a season-high 11 games under .500 after dropping their first game following the All-Star Game, but they have won at a torrid pace and own a major league-best 19-6 record since the break.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.