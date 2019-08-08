        <
          Mets sign ex-Cubs reliever Brach to bolster pen

          4:24 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Mets on Thursday signed reliever Brad Brach to bolster their bullpen after the team has vaulted into the third spot of the wild-card race with a strong second half.

          Brach had been released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this week.

          The team optioned reliever Donnie Hart to Triple-A Syracuse and transferred outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.

          Brach, 33, was 4-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 42 relief appearances this year for the Cubs, who had signed the right-hander to a one-year contract in the offseason.

          Brach, who was an All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, has a career ERA of 3.32 in nine major league seasons. He is 35-26 with a 3.32 ERA.

          The Mets (59-56) sat a season-high 11 games under .500 after dropping their first game following the All-Star Game, but they have won at a torrid pace and own a major league-best 19-6 record since the break.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

