Phillies' Bruce returns from IL, to start vs. Giants

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce has been reinstated from the injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Bruce has not played since suffering a right oblique strain against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 16. He is playing left field and is batting fifth against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

Acquired from the Mariners in June after Andrew McCutchen went down with a season-ending ACL injury, Bruce is hitting .256 and slugging .564 with the Phillies and has 10 home runs and 29 RBIs.

To make room on the roster, the Phillies optioned Adam Haseley to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.