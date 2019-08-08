Healed Lucroy happy to join Cubs, ex-teammates

CINCINNATI -- Saying he's fully healed from a concussion that sidelined him last month, new Chicago Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy is being thrown right into fire, starting against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

On the mound will be former Texas Rangers teammate Cole Hamels. "I'm definitely looking forward to being a part of it," Lucroy said about joining the Cubs. "Being able to step in and not have to worry about having to learn guys on the fly, it's pretty nice."

Lucroy, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month before he signed with Chicago, rattled off no fewer than seven different Cubs pitchers he's caught at various stops during his career.

He missed most of July after a home plate collision in Houston that resulted in his third diagnosed concussion.

"In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't that severe," Lucroy said. "I know it looked pretty terrible. The symptoms weren't bad at all. I was very fortunate."

Lucroy returned for just one game with the Angels before being designated for assignment. He was signed by the Cubs after their regular starter, Willson Contreras, injured his right hamstring just days after the trade deadline.

"Another grown-up in the room," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of the 33-year-old Lucroy. "I think he's going to be very beneficial."

Lucroy is getting the start behind the plate Thursday as the Cubs begin a 10-game stretch on the road, where they are 21-33 this season. In attempt to change the vibe, clubhouse attendants brought the team's home white jerseys with them to Cincinnati and hung them in players' lockers.

The Cubs are 41-19 at Wrigley Field this season.

"If we could wear them on the field, I would totally promote it," Maddon said with a smile. "We have to do something. We have to do something.

"We're poking fun at that a little bit, but it brings [the road record] to our attention."

League rules prevent the Cubs from wearing their home jerseys during the game, but the point for their appearance made its way around the clubhouse. "It's no secret," first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. "We have to play better on the road. ... Maybe we'll put them out in the dugout."

Added Maddon: "Even .500 on the road, we would be in a wonderful position. We should be .500 on the road."