Bichette sets MLB mark with double in 9th straight

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette has had fewer than 50 at-bats in the big leagues, but he has already set a major league record.

Bichette, the son of former Rockies All-Star Dante Bichette, became the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to double in nine straight games -- and he broke the record in the 11th game of his career.

Former Cubs first baseman Derrek Lee had set the previous record of eight games in 2007, and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina matched it in 2016.

When he homered earlier in the game, Bichette, 21, also became the first rookie to record an extra-base hit in nine games since Ted Williams did it for the Red Sox in 1939.

Bichette's 11-game hit streak is the longest to start a career in Blue Jays franchise history.