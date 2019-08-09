        <
          Tigers release veteran Harrison, activate Jackson

          12:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Detroit Tigers reinstated veteran infielder Josh Harrison from the 60-day injured list and released him on Friday.

          Harrison, 32, played in just 36 games in his first season with the Tigers because of a hamstring injury. He hit .176 with a home run and 8 RBIs and made 34 starts at second base.

          Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Tigers in February.

          The two-time All-Star played the first eight seasons of his major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has a career batting average of .273 with 53 home runs and 277 RBIs.

          The Tigers also released right-hander Sandy Baez on Friday to create room on their 40-man roster for veteran right-hander Edwin Jackson, who will start Friday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

