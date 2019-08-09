Twins place DH Cruz on IL with strained wrist

Nelson Cruz waves at a pitch from Mike Clevinger and comes up grimacing. He leaves the game with a strained left wrist. (0:22)

The Minnesota Twins placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

Cruz left Thursday's game against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning after injuring his wrist on a swing and miss at a pitch from Mike Clevinger.

Cleveland won the game 7-5 to trim the Twins' lead in the American League Central to one game.

Cruz also missed 15 games earlier this year because of a strained left wrist.

He has 16 of his 32 home runs this season in the 26 games since the All-Star break. Overall, he is hitting .294 with 19 doubles, the 32 home runs and 76 RBIs.

The Twins recalled right-hander Cody Stashak from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.