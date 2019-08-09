        <
          Twins place DH Cruz on IL with strained wrist

          Cruz exits game with strained wrist (0:22)

          Nelson Cruz waves at a pitch from Mike Clevinger and comes up grimacing. He leaves the game with a strained left wrist. (0:22)

          4:12 PM ET
          ESPN

          The Minnesota Twins placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

          Cruz left Thursday's game against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning after injuring his wrist on a swing and miss at a pitch from Mike Clevinger.

          Cleveland won the game 7-5 to trim the Twins' lead in the American League Central to one game.

          Cruz also missed 15 games earlier this year because of a strained left wrist.

          He has 16 of his 32 home runs this season in the 26 games since the All-Star break. Overall, he is hitting .294 with 19 doubles, the 32 home runs and 76 RBIs.

          The Twins recalled right-hander Cody Stashak from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.

