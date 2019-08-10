Yankees activate top HR hitter Sanchez from IL

The New York Yankees activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the injured list on Saturday.

Manager Aaron Boone had said Friday that the team planned to make the move.

Sanchez, who leads the Yankees with 24 home runs this season, had been sidelined since July 24 because of a left groin strain.

"He should be fairly good to go," Boone told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I don't know if I'd catch him Saturday and Sunday, especially with the doubleheader Monday. So I'll probably split those first few days up, but I'm not looking at it as easing him back in."

Sanchez had been in a slump before his injury, with his average dropping to .229 for the season. Sanchez's replacements -- Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka -- have more than filled his void by hitting .339 with seven home runs while he has been out.

In related moves, the Yankees optioned Higashioka to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. They also recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Scranton and placed right-hander Jonathan Holder on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation (retroactive to Wednesday).