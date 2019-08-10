Jays place OF Gurriel Jr. (quad strain) on IL

The Toronto Blue Jays put slugging outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left quad strain.

Gurriel suffered the injury against the Yankees on Thursday night, running down the first-base line to leg out an infield single.

Manager Charlie Montoya said it was a Grade 1 strain and said he hoped Gurriel would be able to return in 10 days.

Gurriel is batting .279/.331/.548 with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs.

To take his spot on the roster, the Blue Jays recalled Brock Stewart from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.