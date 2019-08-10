Reports: Tebow done for season with cut hand

Tim Tebow's minor league season has ended early for the second straight year, according to multiple reports.

While playing for the New York Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback suffered a cut hand while fielding a ball in the outfield on July 21 and was placed on the injured list.

Newsday first reported that the injury would not heal in time for Tebow to return this season.

At the time of the injury, Syracuse manager Tony DeFrancesco said the cut was in a bad spot and required several stitches.

Tebow finishes 2019 hitting .163 with 4 home runs, 19 RBIs, 98 strikeouts and 20 walks in 239 at-bats over 77 games.

Tebow, who also works as an SEC Network analyst, is in his third year of professional baseball and first at Triple-A after a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL.

In 2018, he hit .273 at Double-A Binghamton with 6 homers and 36 RBIs in 271 at-bats over 84 games before breaking a bone in his right hand, an injury that ended his season.