Reds' Aquino hits 3 HRs, has 7 in 1st 10 games

CINCINNATI -- Reds rookie Aristides Aquino continued his remarkable run to open his career, homering in his first three at-bats on Saturday to tie Trevor Story for most home runs in a player's first 10 games with seven.

Aquino took Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks deep in the second and third innings, then hit a 452-foot blast off reliever Dillon Maples in the fourth. The Reds went on to win 10-1.

Aquino, 25, became the first rookie and 12th player overall in major league history to homer in three consecutive innings.

In Aquino's next at-bat in the sixth, reliever Alec Mills walked him on four straight pitches -- none of which came close to the strike zone -- drawing boos from the crowd at Great American Ball Park. Aquino struck out swinging in the seventh.

Aquino has homered five times in the first three games of the series against the Cubs, and tied Eric Davis' Reds rookie record by homering in four straight games dating back to Wednesday against the Angels.

After his third home run on Saturday, his slugging percentage rose to 1.296.

On Thursday, Aquino tied the record for the hardest-hit home run in the Statcast era when he went deep with an exit velocity of 118.3 mph. In the same game, he also set the mark for fastest throw from an outfielder at 101.5 mph when he threw a ball from right field to third base.