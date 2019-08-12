        <
        >

          ESPN's Mendoza in car wreck, misses broadcast

          10:14 PM ET
          • ESPN

          ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza was involved in a motor vehicle accident this weekend and had to miss her regular Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

          Mendoza's vehicle was rear-ended on Friday but she escaped serious injury.

          She is recovering at home and is expected to return to the SNB broadcast booth next Sunday for the Cubs-Pirates game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

          Mendoza has been with ESPN since 2007 and is in her fourth year as part of the Sunday Night Baseball crew with Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez.

