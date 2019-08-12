Reds claim SS Galvis off waivers from Blue Jays

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, the National League team announced Monday.

Cincinnati's Amir Garrett will begin serving his eight-game suspension on Monday to make room for Galvis on the 25-man roster.

Galvis, 29, was hitting .267 with 18 homers and 54 RBI for Toronto this season. By waiving him, the Jays will be able to give more playing time to rookies Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

Galvis had signed a $4 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays in January. Cincinnati will now hold a $5.5 million club option on Galvis for the 2020 season.

Entering Monday's games, the Reds are five games out of a playoff spot in the packed NL wild-card race.