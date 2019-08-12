        <
          Red Sox rookie Chavis to IL with shoulder injury

          3:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- The Boston Red Sox have placed rookie infielder Michael Chavis on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder.

          One of the American League's top first-year players, Chavis has 18 homers and 58 RBIs, second to Mets slugger Pete Alonso among rookies. Chavis has been in a slump, batting just .156 (5-for-32) in his last 11 games. The shoulder injury could explain Chavis' recent slide.

          The move was announced before the Red Sox opened a three-game series at Cleveland's Progressive Field. Boston has lost 11 of 15 and is 16 games behind first-place New York in the AL East and 7½ back for a playoff wild-card spot.

          The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Travis Lakins and infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket.

          Chavis' home run and RBI totals are the most by a Red Sox rookie since Ellis Burks hit 20 home runs with 59 RBIs in 1987. Chavis played first base (49 games), second (45) and third (five).

