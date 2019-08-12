Twins' Cruz won't need to have surgery on wrist

Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz won't need surgery on his injured left wrist, and he has been cleared to resume baseball activities, the Twins said Monday.

Cruz was OK'd to restart his hitting program after being examined by a doctor on Monday. Cruz will rejoin the Twins for a series at the Milwaukee Brewers this week.

Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday because of a left wrist strain.

The 39-year-old has been a major piece in the Twins' resurgence this season, hitting .294 with 32 home runs and 76 RBIs while being a steadying influence on the team's younger players.