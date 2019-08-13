Torres in historic company with 13th HR vs. O's

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres continued his decimation of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning that moved him into Major League Baseball's record books.

The home run in Game 2 of a doubleheader was his second of the game and gave him 13 total homers against the Orioles this season. The 22-year-old also hit a homer earlier in Game 1 on Monday.

Torrid Torres Gleyber Torres' three-run home run vs. the Orioles on Monday put him one shy of the record for homers against an opponent in one season. HR vs. Opponent 1936 Lou Gehrig 14 vs. Indians 2019 Gleyber Torres 13 vs. Orioles 1961 Roger Marris 13 vs. White Sox 1956 Joe Adcock 13 vs. Dodgers 1954 Hank Sauer 13 vs. Pirates 1932 Jimmie Fox 13 vs. Tigers

The 13 dingers moved Torres into a tie with Roger Maris (1961), Joe Adcock (1956), Hank Sauer (1954) and Jimmie Foxx (1932) for second-most home runs against a team in one season in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Only Lou Gehrig, who hit 14 homers against the Cleveland Indians in 1936, has more home runs against an opponent in one season.

Torres also moved into a tie with Gehrig for most home runs hit against the Orioles franchise, giving the Yankees yet another record against their division rivals. The Bronx Bombers shattered the record for most homers by a team against an opponent in one season by hitting their 49th bomb against the O's last week. They've hit 10 more in parts of three games since then. The two teams will meet for the final two times this season on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said they gave Torres the "Barry Bonds treatment" by intentionally walking him in the eighth inning.

"Obviously, he's killed us all year. We are supposed to be making better pitches to him, or not let him beat us, and we continue to throw the ball in the middle part of the plate," Hyde said. "... And then [Tom] Eshelman is trying to throw a pitch around him and he does something and throws it right in the middle of the plate for another homer, so I kind of just had enough and put him on.

"We're making him look like a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

The multihomer feat in Game 2 was Torres' eighth this season, tying him with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for the most by a Yankees player before his 23rd birthday.

Torres is batting .283 with 26 home runs and 69 RBIs this season.