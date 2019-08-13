        <
          Molina returns to Cards as Martinez heads to IL

          8:21 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina from the injured list while outfielder Jose Martinez heads to the 10-day injured list after being hurt on Sunday.

          Molina has been out since July 8 with a right-thumb tendon stain and missed 28 games. He was out 12 games earlier in the season with a similar injury and had initially been expected to miss about three weeks this time.

          A nine-time All-Star, Molina is hitting .261 with four home runs and 36 RBIs in 71 games this season.

          Martinez left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with right-shoulder discomfort. He is hitting .266 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 2019.

          In other moves, outfielder Randy Arozarena was called up from Triple-A Memphis and catcher Andrew Knizner was optioned to Memphis.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

