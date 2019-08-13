Yelich in Brewers' lineup after missing 5 starts

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers star Christian Yelich has returned to the lineup after missing five starts because of a back injury.

The 2018 National League MVP was set to bat third and play right field Tuesday night when the Brewers hosted the Minnesota Twins.

Yelich leads the NL with a .335 batting average, and his 39 home runs are tied for the most in the majors with Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Yelich pinch hit on Sunday and struck out in the Brewers' 1-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The lefty-swinging Yelich missed six consecutive games from April 29 to May 4 while dealing with a back issue. He has not been on the injured list this season.