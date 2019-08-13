Eovaldi, back in Red Sox rotation, to start Wed.

Nathan Eovaldi will return to the Boston Red Sox's rotation and start Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians, manager Alex Cora said, unless he has to be used in Tuesday night's game.

Cora said the plan is to leave Eovaldi in the rotation going forward.

Eovaldi has been working out of the bullpen since he returned July 20 from elbow surgery in April. In nine games as a reliever, he has a 6.75 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.

Cora said the team hoped Eovaldi could throw about 55 pitches, with the plan being for him to stay in the rotation and build his pitch count.

Eovaldi signed a four-year, $68 million contract to remain with the Red Sox last December.