Eovaldi to miss rotation return after pitching relief

Nathan Eovaldi was used in the bottom of the eighth inning in Tuesday's win over the Cleveland Indians, postponing his return to the Red Sox's starting rotation.

Eovaldi was slated to make his first start in weeks on Wednesday against the Indians. However, manager Alex Cora decided to use Eovaldi to get the last two outs of the eighth on Tuesday, when the Red Sox were clinging to a one-run lead.

Brian Johnson will get the start on Wednesday, with Eovaldi available out of the bullpen, Cora said after the game.

"He just wants to contribute. He hasn't been able to do it this season the way we planned it and the way he wanted," Cora said before Tuesday's game. "We still feel he can make an impact."

Eovaldi has been working out of the bullpen since he returned on July 20 from elbow surgery in April. In nine games as a reliever, he has a 6.75 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.

"The stuff is playing. The mix of pitches, I don't want to say he's in between, but sometimes as a reliever, you have to simplify it and not go to what you usually do," Cora said. "He did it before. Obviously, this is a different stage."

Cora said the plan is to leave Eovaldi in the rotation going forward. Cora said the team hoped Eovaldi could throw about 55 pitches, with the plan being for him to build up his pitch count. After his appearance Tuesday, it's unclear when Eovaldi's next start will be.

Eovaldi signed a four-year, $68 million contract to remain with the Red Sox in December.

ESPN's Joon Lee contributed to this report.