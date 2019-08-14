Astros' Cole late scratch due to hamstring issue

CHICAGO -- Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole was scratched just before his scheduled start for Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

It was not immediately known whether Cole would miss additional time.

Cole began warming up in the Astros' bullpen before reporting right hamstring tenderness. He was replaced as the Astros' starter by reliever Chris Devenski.

Cole, 28, is tied with Justin Verlander for most starts (25) this season for Houston and ranks second to Verlander with 156⅔ innings pitched. He's 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and an AL-leading 226 strikeouts.