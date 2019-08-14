Devers makes history with 6-hit, 4-double game

CLEVELAND -- During a Boston Red Sox season short of many bright spots, Rafael Devers made major league history on Tuesday night, becoming the first player to record six hits and four doubles in MLB's modern era.

"I had no idea obviously," Devers said in Spanish through a translator after the game. "I was just trying to go out there and have a good at-bat. That's really all I was thinking about. I just wanted at every turn to try to get on base and try to do that for the team."

Devers started his night with an opposite field double in the first inning off Cleveland Indians starter Mike Clevinger. The 22-year old followed up with a third-inning single, a hustle double in the fifth inning, a line-drive double off the left-field wall in the sixth inning, an infield single in the eighth inning and a line drive double in the 10th inning.

"What was even more impressive is that every single ball was a stud missile that he hit," said centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. "He hit everything hard. There were no cheap hits."

The Red Sox third baseman became the third youngest player to go 6-for-6 in a game in the Modern Era, following Jesus Alou in 1964 and Joe Morgan in 1965. Devers also became the fifth player in American League history to record six hits, four extra-base hits and 3 RBIs in a single game, joining the company of Ty Cobb, Jimmie Foxx, Kirby Puckett and Ian Kinsler.

Devers finished the night hitting an American League-best .328 with 43 doubles, also tops in the AL. Along with teammates Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, Devers ranks among the Top-10 position players in bWAR at 4.3 WAR.

"He's not only one of the best players on our team, but one of the best players in the league," said Chris Sale. "He's got a chance to be the MVP. That in itself is pretty special."